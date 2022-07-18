Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 50.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $78.54 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

