Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 302,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE WAL opened at $72.94 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

