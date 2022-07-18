Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.1 %

WSM opened at $131.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

