Winning Points Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,915,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,321,000 after buying an additional 72,544 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 204,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
