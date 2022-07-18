Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

