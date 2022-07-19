102,527 Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Clovis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

