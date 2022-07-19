11,698 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.15.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559 over the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

