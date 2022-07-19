1,404 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 95,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

