14,781 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.48% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.