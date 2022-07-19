15,680 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,675,000. StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 938,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 893,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 360,102 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $29.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

ThredUp Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.