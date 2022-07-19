1,959 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

