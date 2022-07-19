38,424 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 204,755 shares of company stock worth $3,945,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

