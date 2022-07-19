4,410 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,559,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,822,000.

MCHI opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

