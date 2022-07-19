Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Accolade worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $50.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

