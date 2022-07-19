Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

