Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $279.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

