Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

LNT opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.