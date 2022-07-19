Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.