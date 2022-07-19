Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.