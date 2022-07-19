Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,850,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.