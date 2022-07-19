Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,850,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.