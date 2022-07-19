Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

