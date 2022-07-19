Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $109.03 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

