Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ledyard National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
