Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

