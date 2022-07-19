Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 10.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

