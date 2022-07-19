Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

