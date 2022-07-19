Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

