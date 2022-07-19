Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Ambev by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ambev by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.38.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.