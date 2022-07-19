Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

