American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

