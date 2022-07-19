American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. American Water Works has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

