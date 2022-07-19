American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

