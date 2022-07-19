Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

