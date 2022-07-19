Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($59.60) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($55.56) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.