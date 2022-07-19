Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

