Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

