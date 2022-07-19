Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

