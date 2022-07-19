Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.