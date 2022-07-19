Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

