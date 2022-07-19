AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

ATR opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.