Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.