Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

