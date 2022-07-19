Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $391,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.