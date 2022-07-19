Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 384,767 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 384,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

CTXS opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.