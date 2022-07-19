Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 383.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avalara were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

