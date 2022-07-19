Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,083 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

CNP stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

