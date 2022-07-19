Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,065 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

