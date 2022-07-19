Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,555 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Infosys by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.