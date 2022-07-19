Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 662 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

